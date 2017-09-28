Meghan McCain Is Coming to The View as a New Co-Host

Meghan McCain visits at SiriusXM Studios on October 15, 2014 in New York City. Photograph by Robin Marchant—Getty

Meghan McCain is joining The View as a co-host in October, according to a new report.

McCain, a writer and daughter of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain is meant to fill what the show sees as a void of conservative voices on the ABC morning show, according to Variety. ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

The news comes after McCain left Fox News , where she co-hosted the program Outnumbered. After announcing her departure, McCain tweeted, "I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success."

I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will - Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

- continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success. - Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

The View has been making a number of casting changes, including stints by Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and Jedidiah Bila.