Milestones

DIED

Soul singer Charles Bradley, who battled homelessness and poverty, and whose highly acclaimed debut album No Time for Dreaming was released in 2011. He was 68.

ANNOUNCED

His eventual resignation from the U.S. Senate by Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, who chairs the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee; he said he will not seek re-election next year.

RETIRED

Equifax CEO Richard Smith, after a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of up to 143 million people.

GRADUATED

A female Marine officer from the U.S. Marines Corps’ demanding Infantry Officer Course, for the first time. The lieutenant, who wants to keep her identity private, is the U.S.’s first female infantry officer.

REVOKED

Uber’s license to operate in London. The city’s transportation regulator said the ride-hailing app showed “a lack of corporate responsibility” on safety and security. The company is appealing the decision.

APPEARED

British royal Prince Harry with his American girlfriend Meghan Markle, an actor, officially together in public for the first time. The pair were at an Invictus Games event in Toronto.

This appears in the October 09, 2017 issue of TIME.