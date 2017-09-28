mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
spaceThe U.S. and Russia Are Teaming Up to Build the Moon's First Space Station
Super moon in Chicago
AustraliaAn Australian Wellness Blogger Has Been Fined $322,000 for Lying About Having Cancer
Female fashion blogger using laptop at her office, partial view
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicHow Pirate Radio Ships Paved the Way for Britain's Rock 'n' Roll Revolution
The Radio City Affair
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards Music Box Films
documentaries

Books, Rats and Elegant Shoes

Stephanie Zacharek
7:02 AM ET

Three documentaries out now that deserve to be on your radar.

IN THE STACKS

With Ex Libris: New York Public Library, prolific 87-year-old filmmaker Frederick Wiseman trains his ultra-perceptive lens on the NYPL system, an organism that makes New Yorkers' lives better in ways big and small.

OF RATS AND MEN

The rat-phobic may shy away. But Theo Anthony's Rat Film is as much about a city--specifically, Baltimore--as it is about rodents. It's a sympathetic, if sometimes disturbing, look at how rats and humans get along. Or don't.

THE ART OF THE HEEL

Michael Roberts' Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards, a portrait of high-heel maestro Manolo Blahnik, is pure delight for anyone who cares about shoes or about the intricacies of true craftsmanship.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME