World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicHow Pirate Radio Ships Paved the Way for Britain's Rock 'n' Roll Revolution
The Radio City Affair
celebritiesSteven Seagal Called the NFL Protests 'Disgusting.' Here's What the Internet Thought of That
SMASH Global V Pre-Oscar Fight - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
remembrance'A Revolutionary.' Tributes Pour in After Playboy's Hugh Hefner Dies Age 91
The Palms Casino Celebrates Playboy's 50th Anniversary With A Private Reception At The Ghost Bar
View from the crater rim, Erupting cloud of ash and gases, Yasur Volcano
Yasur Volcano, Tanna Island, Vanuatu, Dec. 21, 2007. Education Images/UIG/Getty Images
Vanuatu

This Entire Island Has to Evacuate Because a Volcano Is About to Blow

Associated Press
3:30 AM ET

(WELLINGTON, New Zealand) — Vanuatu officials on Thursday ordered the complete evacuation of an island in the Pacific archipelago where a rumbling, belching volcano is threatening to blow.

Government spokesman Hilaire Bule said ministers decided they couldn't risk people's lives and so ordered the compulsory evacuation of Ambae island, which is home to about 11,000 people.

Island resident Lilian Garae said she could see "smoke coming out from the hills" and hear regular booming noises from the Manaro volcano. She said she was waiting to hear when she might have to leave her home and where she might be sent.

Ambae is one of about 65 inhabited islands in the Pacific nation about one-quarter of the way from Australia to Hawaii.

Officials last weekend raised the activity measure of the volcano to Level 4, on a scale in which Level 5 represents a major eruption. On Monday officials declared an emergency and had been relocating people close to the volcano to other parts of the island.

Related

Coat of arms of the Republic of Vanuatu.
VanuatuVanuatu Chief Found in Contempt For Wearing Traditional Dress in Court
Vanuatu
Vanuatu Chief Found in Contempt For Wearing Traditional Dress in Court

New Zealand's military flew over the volcano on Tuesday, and said huge columns of smoke, ash and volcanic rocks were billowing from the crater.

Some residents have already left the island voluntarily. For them, it's a waiting game to see whether the volcano erupts or returns to normal activity that's not a threat. Officials say they have no real way of predicting what the volcano will do next and that evacuees will just have to wait it out.

Bule said the evacuation will be carried out by boat and continue through Oct. 6. He said residents will be moved onto nearby islands. Officials are setting up two sites on Pentecost Island, he said, where evacuees will be housed in government buildings or in temporary camp sites.

Dickinson Tevi, a spokesman for the Vanuatu Red Cross Society, said the relief agency has been shipping water and shelter equipment to Ambae island.

"People are quite afraid with the sound of rumbling going on," he said. "They are very uncertain and afraid."

Bule said the government had allocated 200 million vatu ($1.9 million) toward the evacuation effort and was deploying 60 police officers to help people leave and to ensure there was no looting.

"We've prepared for cyclones by putting evacuation centers on the island but we are not ready for a volcanic eruption," Bule said. "The government has to put a policy in place to cater for this in the future."

Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people and is prone to natural disasters, with a half-dozen active volcanoes as well as regular cyclones and earthquakes. It sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME