World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AustraliaAn Australian Wellness Blogger Has Been Fined $322,00 for Lying About Having Cancer
Female fashion blogger using laptop at her office, partial view
MusicHow Pirate Radio Ships Paved the Way for Britain's Rock 'n' Roll Revolution
The Radio City Affair
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VanuatuThis Entire Island Has to Evacuate Because a Volcano Is About to Blow
View from the crater rim, Erupting cloud of ash and gases, Yasur Volcano
Super moon in Chicago
A full moon is seen in Chicago, Illinois, USA on November 13, 2016.  Bilgin S. Sasmaz—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
space

The U.S. and Russia Are Teaming Up to Build the Moon's First Space Station

Joseph Hincks
5:19 AM ET

While some may still debate whether the world is in the midst of another Cold War, the Space Race, at least, does not look set for a redux. In fact, Russia and the U.S. have just agreed to work together on building the moon's first space station.

Russian space agency Roscosmos announced Wednesday that it was collaborating on a NASA-led project to facilitate scientific missions in the moon's orbit and to its surface. Russia and the U.S. are also developing international standards for space exploration, Agence France-Presse reports.

“The partners intend to develop international technical standards which will be used later, in particular to create a space station in lunar orbit,” Roscosmos said in a statement cited by the news agency. “Roscosmos and Nasa have already agreed on standards for a docking unit of the future station.”

The manned lunar spaceport is reportedly part of NASA's broader plan to send humans to Mars by 2030. NASA says it will serve as a “gateway to deep space and the lunar surface.” While the space agency has long made clear its aim of setting up a human colony on the Red Planet, successive U.S. governments have been varied in their appetites for missions to Mars.

Read more: Farewell to the Cassini Probe, America's Emissary to Saturn

According to AFP, former president George W. Bush wanted to see humans return to the moon by 2020, while Barack Obama instead focused on testing the technology necessary for a Mars trip. With new crewed visits planned to the lunar surface, Trump appears to favor shooting for the moon.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME