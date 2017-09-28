Celebrities have paid tribute to Hugh Hefner, the businessman and founder of Playboy, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Hefner published the first issue of Playboy magazine in 1953, creating a brand that would grow into the international multimedia company Playboy Enterprises, Inc. In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Hefner said that he passed away peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by family at home in the Playboy Mansion.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 - Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper Hefner , his son and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.

Messages of remembrance were promptly shared by celebrities and Playboy models alike in reaction to the news.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw - Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef - Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO - Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner - Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo - Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner historically a powerful voice for civil rights and racial equality. He believed in FREEDOM, not just sexual freedom. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/InQYcHovZ8 - Lou DiBella (@loudibella) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. - Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

