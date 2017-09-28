U.S.
California

Rock Fall at Yosemite's El Capitan Kills 1 Person

Associated Press
Sep 27, 2017

Officials at Yosemite National Park say one person was killed and another injured in a rock fall on the granite face of El Capitan.

Ranger Scott Gediman said rocks came crashing down Wednesday at the height of climbing season with at least 30 climbers on the wall.

El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) from the Yosemite Valley floor.

Gediman says the injured person was being taken to a hospital near the park. No identities were released.

Follow TIME