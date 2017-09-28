If early sales are any indication, the upcoming reboot of Nintendo's 1990s-era gaming console will be just as difficult to find as its predecessor.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic, a mini-version of the retro console launching on September 29, sold out almost immediately when preorders went live on August 22. Coming off the success of last year's Nintendo Entertainment System Classic , which was also nearly impossible to find, the $79.99 Super NES Classic includes 21 vintage games — such as Super Mario World , The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past , Super Mario Kart , and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

Here's a look at where to buy the console when it goes on sale this Friday.

Best Buy

The electronics retail giant will have limited quantities of the Super NES Classic systems available on September 29. The console will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, and the store will use a ticketing system to manage customers waiting in line, just like on Black Friday. The company says that ticketing will start at 7:00 a.m. local times, if there's a line, and there will be a limit of one console per customer.

Walmart

Walmart will have the Super NES Classic in stores starting at 12:01 a.m. on launch day at its 24-hour locations.

GameStop

GameStop will also have the Super NES Classic available for walk-in purchases, and the company says each store will have a "limited and varied amount of units." GameStop added that the console will also be available at ThinkGeek.com, an online store that sells geek culture-themed merchandise, which GameStop acquired in 2015.

Toys 'R' Us

Although the toy retailer didn't offer preorders for the Super NES Classic, it will be selling the console in stores on launch day. Toys 'R' Us says the game system will be in stock at all of its big box retail stores on September 29, which doesn't include outlets or express shops (the only exception being its Times Square pop-up location). The company says its stores will have "limited inventory of the console" and encouraged customers to get in line before the store opens to secure a unit.

Target

Target will be selling the SNES Classic both in store and online beginning on September 29. The company wouldn't specify any details about inventory, but did say it expects the "console to sell out quickly." In a statement, Target added that it will "continue to work with Nintendo throughout the season to keep up with demand."