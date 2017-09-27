You Can Now Control Who Comments on Your Instagram

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram logo is displayed on the Instagram application on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 17, 2016. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Instagram has a new solution to halt abuse from online trolls : filter them out.

The photo and video sharing app rolled out a new feature Tuesday called "Comment Controls" that allows users with public accounts to block certain accounts from commenting on their posts.

Users will be able to limit comments to certain groups of people, such as people you follow and/or your followers, while preventing the rest from having access to the comment section.

Even if you have a private account, you can also block specific accounts who follow you from commenting on your posts. Additionally, a feature launched in June that blocks certain offensive language in English has now been expanded to Arabic, French, German and Portuguese. Instagram in a blog post said that the filter will "improve over time, enabling the community’s experience of sharing to improve as well."

The social media platform also unveiled a couple other features aimed at improving mental health. You can now anonymously report live videos by anyone who seems like they are going through a difficult time or needs support. The streamer in turn will see a message offering help with options to be connected to a helpline, reach out to a friend or get other types of support. "We have teams working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the world to respond," Instagram said.

And the Facebook-owned company is trying to promote kindness with a new campaign called #KindComments.

"Over the next few months, we’re turning walls in cities around the world into colorful murals inspiring #KindComments," Instagram wrote in the post. "Visit a wall, take a photo or video and share a #KindComments to make someone’s day."

Instagram says users can also participate by using a new "kindness-themed heart-shaped sticker," which, along with the murals, are "created by artists from the global community."