Virginia

Watch: Fugitive Pot-Bellied Pig Has Standoff With Police on Busy Highway

Associated Press
4:46 PM ET

(HENRICO, Va.) — A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as it scurried around the neighborhood.

Police finally caught the pig Tuesday morning after it briefly held up traffic on a busy street.

Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.

Pig on the run

UPDATE: The pig has been CAUGHT!---------------------------------------------------There's a pig on the run ... AGAIN! Check out this video from Craig Forman on Nuckols Road this morning. No word on whether or not it's the same pig spotted last week >> https://buff.ly/2hwAoK7

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

On their Facebook page, Henrico police shared a video from NBC12 of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.

Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.

If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.

