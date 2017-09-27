U.S.
Elzbieta Plackowska
Elzbieta Plackowska, who is charged with fatally stabbing her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was babysitting on Oct. 30 in Naperville, Ill,., arrives in a DuPage County courtroom for her arraignment in Wheaton, Ill. on Nov. 21, 2012. M. Spencer Green—AP
Crime

Mother Made Kids Kneel and Pray Before She Stabbed Them to Death, Prosecutors Say

Associated Press
3:53 PM ET

(WHEATON, Ill.) — Attorneys are set to present closing arguments in the case of a suburban Chicago woman accused of fatally stabbing her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was babysitting.

Lawyers for Elzbieta Plackowska say the 45-year-old was suffering a psychotic break when she killed the children on Oct. 30, 2012, inside the girl's home in Naperville. They say she believed she was killing the devil and that she shouldn't be held accountable for her actions.

DuPage County prosecutors say the former Naperville woman knew what she was doing when she forced them to kneel and pray before she stabbed them. They say she killed her son to get back at her husband, a trucker who spent time away from home.

Closing statements are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

