Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Tells Supporters Tax Reform Is a 'Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity'
US-POLITICS
celebritiesEverything You Need to Know About the Real-Life Love Story of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend The Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016 in London, England.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GadgetsThe 5 Biggest Announcements Amazon Just Made
In this June 16, 2014, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle.
Enrique Iglesias And Pitbull In Concert - Auburn Hills, Michigan
Pitbull performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 28, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Scott Legato—Getty Images
celebrities

Pitbull Sent His Private Plane to Bring Puerto Rican Cancer Patients to the Mainland

Sarah Begley
3:46 PM ET

Puerto Ricans face a wide range of challenges in the wake of Hurricane Maria, including a mass power outage and shortages of food and water. As mainland Americans with extra resources think of ways they can help, they might look to Pitbull for inspiration: The rapper sent his private plane to the island to bring cancer patients to the mainland U.S. for chemotherapy treatments.

The news came by way of a tweet from Jenniffer González, the a representative of the U.S. territory in Congress, who wrote in Spanish, “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo."

In a statement to the Daily News on Tuesday, Pitbull, who is Cuban, said, "Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part."

Pitbull is one of more than 30 artists who've joined forces with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony for the initiative “Somos Una Voz,” a coalition of “artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters,” according to NBC News. Lopez has reportedly donated $1 million to relief efforts, and Despacito singer Daddy Yankee donated $100,000 to Feeding America and another $100,000 to the Red Cross.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME