Puerto Ricans face a wide range of challenges in the wake of Hurricane Maria, including a mass power outage and shortages of food and water. As mainland Americans with extra resources think of ways they can help, they might look to Pitbull for inspiration: The rapper sent his private plane to the island to bring cancer patients to the mainland U.S. for chemotherapy treatments.

The news came by way of a tweet from Jenniffer González , the a representative of the U.S. territory in Congress, who wrote in Spanish, “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo."

In a statement to the Daily News on Tuesday, Pitbull, who is Cuban, said, "Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part."

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR - Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Pitbull is one of more than 30 artists who've joined forces with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony for the initiative “Somos Una Voz,” a coalition of “artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters,” according to NBC News . Lopez has reportedly donated $1 million to relief efforts, and Despacito singer Daddy Yankee donated $100,000 to Feeding America and another $100,000 to the Red Cross.