U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TravelThe 14 Best Road Trips to Take in the Fall
Linn Cove Viaduct - Blue Ridge parkway fall
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Just Deleted Tweets About Luther Strange. Is He Allowed to Do That?
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
real newsThe Dictionary Is Adding An Entry for 'Fake News'
UN-ASSEMBLY
Donald Trump

President Trump Is 'Not Happy' With Tom Price Over Private Plane Use

Associated Press
1:29 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME