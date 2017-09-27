This probably won't come as a surprise to anyone who's seen the new Baywatch movie starring Dwayne 'The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron, but the former High School Musical lead revealed in a new "73 Questions" video with Vogue that The Rock is, indeed, pretty much his celebrity crush.

"He's perfect," Efron said of sharing a (comedy) kiss with his beloved co-star and notable inspirational person in their movie. And when asked who he would like do a love scene with in future? "The Rock. Finish what we started," he quipped in response.

Efron, who will next be seen onscreen alongside Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Michelle Williams in The Greatest Showman this winter, also spilled some surprising details of his past while hanging out at his hillside L.A. residence and giving us all a glimpse of his restored sweet ride and chill barbecue setup and pool, around which he keeps a life-size cutout of himself.

Namely, he's a cat man (his first pet was a stray cat he named Cuckoo Kitty), he owns all the albums of everyone's queen Celine Dion , and he used to have a poster of Tyra Banks up in his bedroom back in high school (in a purple bikini, naturally). And while his Christopher Walken impression leaves something to be desired, he nails Seth Rogen's vocal tics.

Efron even dispenses some sage advice: "Be like water, my friend." Watch him dish out rapid-fire answers, above.