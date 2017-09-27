Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BasketballLouisville Basketball Coach Rick Pitino 'Effectively Fired' Amid FBI Investigation
NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Michigan v Louisville
Saudi ArabiaA Ride With a Woman Who Dared to Drive in Saudi Arabia
To match feature SAUDI-WOMEN/DRIVING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Is 'Not Happy' With Tom Price Over Private Plane Use
Donald Trump, Tom Price
Late Night Television

Larry David and Seth Meyers Have a Bone to Pick With Jennifer Lawrence

Raisa Bruner
12:54 PM ET

You'd think that Larry David would be satisfied that Jennifer Lawrence, America's celebrity crush, recently told Seth Meyers that she might have a thing for the Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian.

But David, who's made his career off of being notoriously cantankerous, found the downside in it all.

"She sat right here, and she said she had a crush on you, and she also had a crush on me," he explained to Meyers about the Mother! actor's widely known confession on the host's show. "And when you heard that she also had a crush on me as well, you seemed quite displeased that we were lumped together. As if that detracted from the ego trip that you were on." Meyers didn't deny that he also was gunning to be the main object of Lawrence's attention.

"Look, I'm not gonna lie. It would have been better if it was just me," David added. "When she said you, I too was disappointed... To me it takes away from the crush if she's mentioning other people. How special is it then for me? It's not that special."

"Well, we'll have to let her know that this isn't working for either of us," Meyers agreed.

David is in the midst of a press round promoting the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his semi-autobiographical comedy, now back in its ninth season on Oct. 1 after a six-year hiatus.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME