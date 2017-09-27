You'd think that Larry David would be satisfied that Jennifer Lawrence, America's celebrity crush , recently told Seth Meyers that she might have a thing for the Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian.

But David, who's made his career off of being notoriously cantankerous , found the downside in it all.

"She sat right here, and she said she had a crush on you, and she also had a crush on me," he explained to Meyers about the Mother! actor's widely known confession on the host's show. "And when you heard that she also had a crush on me as well, you seemed quite displeased that we were lumped together. As if that detracted from the ego trip that you were on." Meyers didn't deny that he also was gunning to be the main object of Lawrence's attention.

"Look, I'm not gonna lie. It would have been better if it was just me," David added. "When she said you, I too was disappointed... To me it takes away from the crush if she's mentioning other people. How special is it then for me? It's not that special."

"Well, we'll have to let her know that this isn't working for either of us," Meyers agreed.

David is in the midst of a press round promoting the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm , his semi-autobiographical comedy, now back in its ninth season on Oct. 1 after a six-year hiatus.