CrimeKiller Dubbed 'A Known Hannibal Lecter' Set to Plead Guilty in Another Death
Casey Pigge
Alton Nolen
Alton Nolen, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 beheading of Colleen Hufford, following jury selection in his trial in Norman, Okla., on Sept. 11, 2017. Sue Ogrock—AP
Oklahoma

Psychiatrist: Suspect Was 'Insane' When He Beheaded His Co-Worker

Associated Press
11:12 AM ET

(NORMAN, Okla.) — A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged in the beheading of a co-worker was insane at the time of the attack.

Alton Nolen is on trial for first-degree murder and five counts of assault in the Sept. 25, 2014, attack at Vaughan Foods in Moore that killed 54-year-old Colleen Hufford. He is also accused in the attempted beheading of another co-worker.

Psychologist Jeanne Russell testified Tuesday for the defense that the 33-year-old Nolen was mentally ill at the time and is getting sicker.

Prosecutors contend Nolen knew right from wrong and are seeking the death penalty.

Attorneys say the trial could come to an end Wednesday with jury deliberations possibly beginning on Thursday.

