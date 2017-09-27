Trump Said the Booing at the NFL Game Was the Loudest Ever. Stephen Colbert Begs to Differ.

Although Stephen Colbert had plenty to sound off on when it came to President Donald Trump's stance on the NFL protests yesterday , it appears that the Late Night host still had more to say about Trump's continued criticisms of NFL players who are kneeling to protest racial inequality in the U.S.

On Tuesday night's show, Colbert took Trump to task for saying he had "plenty of time on his hands, all I do is work" during a press conference in response to a question about his focus on the NFL in the wake of other issues .

"Which one is it?" Colbert said. "Do you have a lot of time on your hands or are you always working? Because I can't decide what scares me more."

Colbert then addressed the president's tweetstorm regarding the Dallas Cowboys' whole team kneeling before the anthem , which included a tweet that read: " The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was the loudest I have ever heard."

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"Really? That's the loudest booing you ever heard?" Colbert said before telling the studio audience that "Donald Trump is president" which elicited a cacophony of boos.

"Thank you! I think I have my new ringtone," Colbert said.

Watch the full clip below.