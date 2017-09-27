Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
natural disasterHow Colonial Systems Hurt the Caribbean's Ability to Weather Hurricanes
Sugar plantation, Barbados
Five Best IdeasThese Drones Could Save Lives in a Disaster Zone
Drone with Camera
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane MariaMaria Is Upgraded to a Hurricane Again as the Storm Lingers Near North Carolina
Tropical Weather North Carolina
TIME.com stock photos Condoms Sex
Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME
public health

More Americans Have an STD Than Ever Before, Officials Say

Alexandra Sifferlin
11:53 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

The number of people in the United States with one or more sexually transmitted diseases has reached an all-time high in 2016, federal experts say. 2015 and 2014 were also record-setting years for STDs in the U.S.

Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in 2016, there were more than 2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis diagnosed. Chlamydia made up the most new cases, at 1.6 million infections. The CDC believes the reported cases are likely an underestimate, and that closer to 20 million new cases of the infections occur every year in the U.S.

All three of the STDs can be treated with antibiotics, but if people do not get tested—and therefore do not get treated—then the STDs can lead to bigger health problems, including infertility.

Syphilis has risen nearly 18% compared to 2015, and most of the new cases are appearing among men, especially those who have sex with other men. There was also a 36% increase in syphilis infections in women between 2015 and 2016 and a 28% increase in babies born with syphilis. In 2016, 628 infants were born with the STD.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  

Women, but especially men, both experienced increases in gonorrhea cases. Gonorrhea has become an STD of great concern, since the infection is increasingly growing resistant to the drugs used to treat it.

The CDC recommends that sexually active women under age 25, or women with risk factors like a new sex partner, or multiple sex partners, should get yearly chlamydia and gonorrhea tests and be tested for HIV if they've never been tested. For men who have sex with men, the CDC recommends yearly tests for syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV. If men have other risk factors, like multiple sex partners, the CDC recommends testing every three to six months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME