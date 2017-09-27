Newsfeed
celebrities

Beyoncé Had Lady Gaga's Back When She Needed a Friend

Melissa Locker
1:26 PM ET

Lady Gaga has been having a rough year, luckily her friends are there to help her through.

After cancelling her Brazil tour due to chronic pain, the singer has opened up about her struggle with fibromyalgia, which she also discussed in her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. As she continues to raise awareness about her pain and the condition, her friends have been rallying around her.

To help Gaga stay cozy and warm, Beyoncé sent her an Ivy Park hoodie. Per modern custom, Gaga posted a selfie wearing the sweatshirt on Instagram as a thank you note to her friend. She noted in the photo’s caption that she “feel[s] so lucky to have so much love.”

Turns out that there was more to Beyoncé’s get-well gift, though. While Beyoncé could have just called Lady Gaga on the telephone, Gaga just posted a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers sent to her by Beyoncé, along with a sweet note that read: “Thinking about you and sending you so much love. Praying for a quick recovery. xoxo, B.” Gaga responded with her own kind words noting that if Beyoncé inspired her to keep going after she was dropped by Def Jam and continues to inspire her today. These two inspire us all.

