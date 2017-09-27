Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionLarry David and Seth Meyers Have a Bone to Pick With Jennifer Lawrence
WorldIraqi Kurds Vote to Split From Baghdad in Landmark Independence Referendum
Haider al-Abadi
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrities2018 Will Be the Year of the Kardashian and Jenner Babies
NY: 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
Drone with Camera
Flying drone with stabilised camera Richard Newstead—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

These Drones Could Save Lives in a Disaster Zone

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. These drones could save lives in a disaster zone.

By the University of South Australia

2. Girls education is linked to climate action. Here’s how.

By Christina Kwauk and Amanda Braga at the Brookings Institution

3. Ham radio operators are extending a lifeline to the storm-ravaged Caribbean.

By Sarah Emerson in Motherboard

4. Can we trust imported organic food?

By Scott Thill in Civil Eats

5. Is the world ready for “Kurdexit?”

By Steven A. Cook at the Council on Foreign Relations

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME