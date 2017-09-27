Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
OklahomaPsychiatrist: Suspect Was 'Insane' When He Beheaded His Co-Worker
Alton Nolen
Late Night TelevisionAndy Samberg Knows Just the Guy to Fix the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Feud
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeKiller Dubbed 'A Known Hannibal Lecter' Set to Plead Guilty in Another Death
Casey Pigge
kimmel
Late Night Comedy

Jimmy Kimmel's Takes a New Stand Against the Threat of Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Melissa Locker
11:05 AM ET

Now that the repeal of the Affordable Care Act is off the table, Jimmy Kimmel has found his new moral stance—pumpkin spice pizza.

While earlier in the week, Kimmel promised his audience that he would “go back to talking about the Kardashians!” after fighting against the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host once again used his monologue to preach about an evil he saw in the world, namely, pumpkin spice pizza. “Is nothing sacred?” complained Kimmel.

The pizza in question comes from Villa Italian Kitchen, the people who brought the world the real pizza bikini that no one wanted. They have done it again with their pizza covered in pumpkin spice, which Kimmel noted were “two things that go together like peanut butter and snow tires.”

“Whether or not you think pumpkin spice is good on pizza, I think we can all agree that pumpkin spice is not good on pizza, okay?” Kimmel said.

Kimmel wasn’t the only late night host to weigh in on the pumpkin spice pizza. Seth Meyers tackled the topic earlier in the week, comparing it to a “linguine mocha”.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME