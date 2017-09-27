Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ResearchYou Asked: What Is Belly Button Lint?
Oklahoma1-Month-Old Baby Found on Side of Freeway With Thousands in Cash
Route 66 betweeen Weatherford and Clinton.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA Transgender Teen Was Murdered and Burned. It's Not Considered a Hate Crime
Burned Body Missouri
celebrities

Tom Cruise and Conan O'Brien Had a Hilariously Awkward Drive Around Town

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
10:01 AM ET

Related

Rock in Rio 2017, 4 Day
celebritiesSteven Tyler Cancels Aerosmith Tour to 'Immediately' Deal With Medical Issue
celebrities
Steven Tyler Cancels Aerosmith Tour to 'Immediately' Deal With Medical Issue

Tom Cruise was so excited to do something like Carpool Karaoke or, at the very least, a spin on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. It’s really the reason anyone becomes a successful actor in the first place, right? To ride around cars with famous late-night personalities and sing karaoke. But Cruise didn’t go on James Corden or Seinfeld’s shows. He went with Conan O’Brien, whose idea to “blow up the Internet” wasn’t what the A-lister was expecting.

“My thing is we take it back to basics… we just drive,” O’Brien said.

Now, when he said “just drive,” he meant “just drive.” Cruise tried discussing his new movie, American Made, but O’Brien really needed to concentrate on driving since the U.K. has “tricky” road rules. The Mummy star tried breaking the ice again by mentioning a story Jack Nicholson told him. “Maybe we could just keep that story for later,” the late-night host said as he tried to get around a roundabout.

Cruise had a moment of panic when O’Brien mentioned his revoked driver’s license for driving under the influence, and again when he realized the child lock was activated on his door. Eventually, Cruise takes advantage of the ride with a 45-minute nap, but upon waking, he learned their ride was just getting started.

Watch 11 minutes of sheer awkwardness in the comedic bit above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME