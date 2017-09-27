Tom Cruise was so excited to do something like Carpool Karaoke or, at the very least, a spin on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee . It’s really the reason anyone becomes a successful actor in the first place, right? To ride around cars with famous late-night personalities and sing karaoke. But Cruise didn’t go on James Corden or Seinfeld’s shows. He went with Conan O’Brien, whose idea to “blow up the Internet” wasn’t what the A-lister was expecting.

“My thing is we take it back to basics… we just drive,” O’Brien said.

Now, when he said “just drive,” he meant “just drive.” Cruise tried discussing his new movie, American Made , but O’Brien really needed to concentrate on driving since the U.K. has “tricky” road rules. The Mummy star tried breaking the ice again by mentioning a story Jack Nicholson told him. “Maybe we could just keep that story for later,” the late-night host said as he tried to get around a roundabout.

Cruise had a moment of panic when O’Brien mentioned his revoked driver’s license for driving under the influence, and again when he realized the child lock was activated on his door. Eventually, Cruise takes advantage of the ride with a 45-minute nap, but upon waking, he learned their ride was just getting started.

Watch 11 minutes of sheer awkwardness in the comedic bit above.

