U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Iraq92% of Voters Approve Kurdish Referendum on Independence From Iraq
Iraq: Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum
OklahomaPsychiatrist: Suspect Was 'Insane' When He Beheaded His Co-Worker
Alton Nolen
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionAndy Samberg Knows Just the Guy to Fix the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Feud
Route 66 betweeen Weatherford and Clinton.
Weatherford, Oklahoma, United States, North America Stephen Saks—Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Oklahoma

1-Month-Old Baby Found on Side of Freeway With Thousands in Cash

Justin Juozapavicius / AP
10:09 AM ET

A frantic 911 call placed over the weekend by an Oklahoma man who discovered a 1-month-old baby abandoned on the side of a freeway was released by police Tuesday as officers continued to investigate why the boy was left behind.

Roger Prater, a church youth leader, is heard explaining to an Oklahoma City police dispatcher Saturday that he was driving about a dozen kids back home from an amusement park on Interstate 40 when he saw something out of the corner of his eye that looked like a baby.

Prater, a traveling salesman who typically logs between 300 to 400 miles a day, had his cruise control set at 70 mph when he began pulling over, overshooting the object by a good couple hundred yards. He could hardly believe what he saw.

"Under my breath, I said, 'I think I just saw a baby,'" said the 46-year-old Prater, the youth group leader at Abba's House of Worship Center, a 120-member church in Ada, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Prater got out of the van and walked toward the object as cars whizzed past. He stood over the car seat. The infant wasn't moving and his eyes closed.

"As soon as I put my hand on the handle, both his eyes popped open. I jerked him up and handed him to my wife," he said.

When the police dispatcher put Prater through to the highway patrol, a skeptical-sounding operator asked if Prater was sure he'd found an infant. Prater quickly exclaimed, "Yes! I picked it up and put it in my van."

When police arrived, they found a birth certificate, Social Security card and $5,500 in cash stuffed in the baby's car seat. Prater said the child "looked perfect" and was dressed in a baseball-style onesie. When the boy began whimpering, another motorist who had also stopped to help — and happened to be traveling with a 1-year-old — had a fresh diaper on hand.

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to have been well cared for. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said officers located the child's mother through relatives and took her to a hospital for evaluation. He said Tuesday that detectives are still investigating.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME