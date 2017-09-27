Politics
White House

President Trump Deleted Tweets About Luther Strange. Now He's Talking Up Roy Moore Instead

Katie Reilly
8:14 AM ET

President Donald Trump appears to have deleted his most recent Twitter posts about incumbent Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, instead voicing newfound support for Roy Moore, who won the run-off election in the GOP primary for the Senate seat on Tuesday.

"Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA!" Trump wrote in a tweet early Wednesday morning. Trump congratulated Moore for winning on Tuesday and said Strange "ran a good race." But some of the President's most recent tweets about Strange disappeared.

On Tuesday, Trump had encouraged Alabama voters to throw their support behind Strange. "He has proven to me that he will never let you down," Trump said in a a tweet that has since been removed. In another deleted tweet, Trump said Strange was "shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement." A similar tweet from Monday has also been removed. "Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down!" Trump wrote at the time.

Moore, an anti-establishment candidate and former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will now face off against Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the special election in December.

