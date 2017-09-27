mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AfghanistanJames Mattis Arrived in Afghanistan Hours Before Rocket Attack at Kabul Airport
Jim Mattis
ThailandThailand's Fugitive Former Leader Has Been Sentenced After Skipping Court
THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaHere’s What a Top General Thinks Is the Next Big Threat to the U.S.
Defense Secretary Mattis Makes Statement On North Korea
Rock in Rio 2017, 4 Day
Steven Tyler during Aerosmith's set during the Rock in Rio music festival at the Parque Olimpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 21, 2017. Luciano Belford—AGIF/AP
celebrities

Steven Tyler Cancels Aerosmith Tour to 'Immediately' Deal With Medical Issue

Associated Press
7:30 AM ET

(BOSTON) — Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler says he has returned to the United States for medical care and the band is canceling the last four shows of its tour in South America.

Tyler said on social media Tuesday that he flew back to the U.S. on Monday night after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He says he is "not in a life threatening condition" but needs to deal with a medical issue "immediately" to maintain future scheduled performances.

The band has canceled two shows this month, in Curitiba, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and two shows next month, in Rosario, Argentina, and Monterrey, Mexico.

Tyler says he expects to make a full recovery.

Aerosmith, known for their hits "Walk This Way," ''Sweet Emotion" and "Dream On," formed in Boston in 1971.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME