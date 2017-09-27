President Trump has deleted his tweets voicing support for incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama's Republican run-off election, following Strange's loss to conservative firebrand Roy Moore.

As of late Wednesday evening, Trump appeared to have erased a trio of tweets urging voters in Alabama to "finish the job — vote today for 'Big Luther,'" according to an archive of deleted tweets kept by ProPublica.

Moore's victory signifies a win for the right-wing of the Republican Party , with the outspoken former judge gaining backing from former Trump chief strategist and Breitbart head Steve Bannon . Last week, Trump travelled to Alabama to campaign for Strange and had been vocal in his endorsement for the incumbent senator. The special election in the red state is set for Dec. 12.

Trump later tweeted the following congratulations to Roy Moore.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

It is not the first time that Trump has deleted tweets from his account, having previously deleted a controversial image of Hillary Clinton following backlash from critics. He also removed his infamous late-night "covfefe" tweet, prompting a Democratic congressman to propose a bill that would require Trump's social media feeds to be archived as presidential records.