Meet the 3 New Saturday Night Live Cast Members

After dominating the 2017 Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live is returning for its 43rd season with some brand new faces.

Comedians Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, and Luke Null will join the iconic sketch show as featured players, the show announced Tuesday. The three newcomers will fill spots left vacant by Sasheer Zamata, Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer after the 42nd season. You can get a feel for each of them below.

The show's Sept. 30 premiere will be in the capable hands of host Ryan Gosling and the musical guest is just as splashy: Jay-Z.

Heidi Gardner

A regular on the popular Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast, Gardner will bring her impressive vocal work to the show. Like many SNL cast members, Gardner honed her craft at the Groundlings in Los Angeles .

Chris Redd

This stand-up comic may be the most recognizable: You may have caught him when he played Hunter, a scene-stealer in the 2016 Andy Samberg comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping . See his Comedy Central stand up special Trapped in Atlanta to get a feel for his laidback style.

Luke Null

Null's a guitar-strumming musical comedian out of the distinguished improv company iO Chicago. He can really sing ! Sometimes about Clay Aiken! Or Ryan Seacrest!

He seems jazzed.

Oh neat. I am on SNL now.



lol - Luke Null (@Luke_Null) September 26, 2017

Nimesh Patel, Gary Richardson, Claire Friedman, Sam Jay, Erik Marino, Andrew Dismukes, and Steven Castillo will join the writing staff.