U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CaliforniaSecond Rock Fall Reported at Yosemite's El Capitan a Day After Climber Was Killed
ENVIRONMENT-US-TOURISM-DROUGHT-YOSEMITE
Puerto RicoPuerto Ricans Say the Trump Administration's Relief Efforts Are Failing Them
Jose Gonzalez has taken everything out of his home in Estancia Del Sol, outside of Rio Grande, after the hurricane destroyed it, Sept. 27, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
geologyScientists Say They've Found What Could Be Oldest Life on Earth
canada evidence life
Jewish holiday Tallit Prayer Shawls
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yom Kippur

What to Say to Someone Who Is Observing Yom Kippur

Alana Abramson
Sep 28, 2017

When Yom Kippur begins at Sundown on Friday, Jewish people around the world will begin to observe the holiest day of the year in their religion. For 25 hours — until Sundown on Saturday — they will refrain from any food and drink, including water. They will spend the majority of the day in synagogue, praying to God and repenting for their sins.

Unlike Rosh Hashanah, which comes just ten days before Yom Kippur, the day is not necessarily joyous and festive, but solemn and reflective. Consequently, it is not customary to greet those observing with "Happy Yom Kippur," although there are not necessarily repercussions if you do that. The best greeting to give to someone observing Yom Kippur in English is "have an easy fast." For those who are not fasting, but are observing the Yom Kippur, you can wish them a "Good Yuntif, or Yom Tov" which is Yiddish and Hebrew, respectively, for "Have a good holy day."

A more traditional greeting, and one specific to Yom Kippur, is "Gmar hatimah tovah" or "Gmar tov" which roughly translates into "a good seal." Those observing the holiday believe that the book of life, which determines an individuals fate for the coming year, opens on Rosh Hashanah, and is sealed at the end of Yom Kippur following the period of repentance.

Since Yom Kippur comes so close to Rosh Hashanah, you can say "Shana Tova," or "Happy New Year." Additionally, Yom Kippur falls on the Sabbath this year, so you can wish those in synagogue a "good shabbos" or "Shabbat Shalom."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME