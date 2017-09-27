Think You Know the National Anthem? Prove It

The NFL was engulfed in a star-spangled clamor over the weekend as President Trump attacked players, coaches and owners who, in a gesture of protest, linked arms, knelt on one knee or stayed inside during the singing of the national anthem.

So how well do you know the lyrics to the song? To test your chops when it comes to remembering all the words of "The Star-Spangled Banner," here's a simple challenge: We divided the first verse's lyrics into 44 words or short phrases and randomly reordered them below. All you have to do is drag the words back to their correct location. We removed all the punctuation and line breaks — only the order of the words matters for your score.

Source: American Museum of Natural History