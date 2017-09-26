U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpRoger Stone Asserts That Trump Campaign Did Not Collude With Russia
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Testifies Before House Intelligence Committee
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Is Allowing Women to Drive Cars for the First Time
King Salman greets pilgrims of outstanding names of Islamic nation on Eid Al-Adha
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Is Recovering Much More Slowly Than Texas and Florida. These Satellite Photos Prove It
Loiza, PUERTO RICO : Aerial photo of the floadings
Crib In Childrens Room
Getty Images
Crime

Father Said He Shook His 3-Month-Old Daughter to Death Because of 'Stress'

Heather Hollingsworth / AP
3:21 PM ET

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — A Missouri father who admitted shaking his 3-month-old twin daughters so severely that one died and the other suffered a skull fracture blamed "stress" and told authorities it happened when one baby woke the other up, according to court records.

Erick Ford, a 28-year-old stay-at-home father, was charged last week with child endangerment and two domestic assault counts. He's being held on $465,000 bond. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

One of the twins wasn't breathing Sept. 13 when officers responded to a home in Cuba Missouri, about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. Ford joined the baby in an ambulance as she was taken to a hospital. She was then transferred to a St. Louis children's hospital, where she died three days later, said Cuba police Chief Paul Crow, who responded to the home, where a broken bathroom mirror was found.

"These are the cases we officers hate the most," he said. "I understood the stress parents go through, but the act itself is unimaginable and horrible."

The girl's mother said she was working when Ford called to tell her that one of the twins wasn't breathing, the probable cause statement said. She told him to call 911. Between them, the couple had four other boys, in addition to the twins.

The surviving twin had been awake and looking around in her bassinet when emergency responded and wasn't immediately taken to a hospital. But she was later admitted for a "significant brain bleed and a skull fracture," a detective wrote in the probable cause statement said. Crow said the baby is "doing much better" after undergoing surgery Sept. 15. A doctor said she may have "some degree of permanent brain damage," according to the probable cause statement. Crow said the extent won't be known until the baby is older.

Ford initially said he dropped a bassinet when it bumped against a door frame but subsequently admitted to shaking both girls three different times, the detective wrote.

"When asked why he did, Erick stated it was because of stress and that it happened when one baby woke the other up," the probable cause statement said. "Erick claims that he didn't mean to hurt either girl but just wanted to calm them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME