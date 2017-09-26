Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba — fellow beauty empire masterminds and actors — take a ride with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas in a new episode of Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music, airing tonight. In an advance clip, the crew throw it way back to their wild youths, with Alba and will.i.am reminiscing fondly about the underground parties they used to attend. (Paltrow, it seems, wasn't running in the same crowd.)

"I wish we were going to, like, Coachella or something, instead of the airport," will.i.am sighs in the car, as Paltrow drives.

"Did you used to go to raves?" Alba asks. "I used to come out to Melrose, and then we would learn on Melrose where the rave was gonna be. Because remember when you had to go to the store... at like 10 o'clock at night, and they told you where the rave was gonna be, and it was some random-a-- warehouse," she recalled, with will.i.am nodding along with her nostalgia.

"It's like find your own adventure," Paltrow adds.

"It was the best. This was before cell phones," will.i.am reminds everyone. They then proceed to join in a group "rave" in the car, light-up sunglasses included, to the Black Eyed Peas classic "I Gotta Feeling."

The full episode airs Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST on Apple Music, alongside another new episode with Shania Twain and Dierks Bentley.