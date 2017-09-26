Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that their HGTV show Fixer Upper is ending after season 5.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram and on Joanna Gaines' blog. On the HGTV show , the couple would renovate homes in Waco, Texas, where they're from.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place," the blog post read.

The couple added their marriage and family are doing well and the decision to end the show "has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you'll inevitably read." Joanna Gaines previously shot down rumors that she would be leaving the show to launch a skincare line.

However, if you were hoping one day the Gaines family would come and fix up your home, there's still hope. The couple said they will continue to work in Waco, renovating homes and focusing on their businesses.

CNN noted that Fixer Upper brought about a spinoff Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, a magazine and a home collection.