mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Health CareSenate Republicans Pull the Plug On Obamacare Repeal Vote
Graham-Cassidy
celebrities'Worst Year of My Life': Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesIdris Elba Reading Romantic Fan Fiction About Himself Is As Good As You Think It Is
Today - Season 66
Chip and Joanna Gaines Photograph by Nathan Congleton—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Television

Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' Is Coming to an End

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:46 PM ET

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that their HGTV show Fixer Upper is ending after season 5.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram and on Joanna Gaines' blog. On the HGTV show, the couple would renovate homes in Waco, Texas, where they're from.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place," the blog post read.

The couple added their marriage and family are doing well and the decision to end the show "has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you'll inevitably read." Joanna Gaines previously shot down rumors that she would be leaving the show to launch a skincare line.

However, if you were hoping one day the Gaines family would come and fix up your home, there's still hope. The couple said they will continue to work in Waco, renovating homes and focusing on their businesses.

CNN noted that Fixer Upper brought about a spinoff Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, a magazine and a home collection.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME