Idris
celebrities

Idris Elba Reading Romantic Fan Fiction About Himself Is As Good As You Think It Is

Cady Lang
2:21 PM ET

There are few things more satisfying in the fraught world we live in than hearing the dulcet tones of Idris Elba, which is why this very excellent video of him reading erotic fan fiction is a veritable delight.

In the clip, a promotion for his new film, The Mountain Between Us, Elba reads aloud romantic storylines written by fans that center around him; in one scenario, Elba and a fan are glamping in the snow, while in another they fly to Tahiti together to make sand sculpture.

However, the best storyline might come from a fan who has Elba correctly guessing their predilection for puff pastry while in a bar, which causes them to exclaim, "Is Stringer Bell a psychic?!" — a line that elicited a chuckle from Elba himself.

Watch the hilarious video below.

