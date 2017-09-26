U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gives remarks to federal law enforcement about transnational criminal organizations at the Moakley Courthouse in Boston on Sep. 21, 2017.

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the U.S. Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges claiming their free speech rights were violated.

Sessions told a Georgetown University law school audience Tuesday that freedom of thought and speech are under attack on college campuses.

The issue of free speech on campuses has become a popular cause for conservatives. They complain their voices are being drowned out as speeches by right-wing figures have been derailed by protests and threats of violence.

Sessions says universities are "becoming an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought."

More than 100 students and faculty protested the invitation-only speech. One demonstrator, law student Ambur Smith, said: "there can be no freedom of speech when it's only reserved for a few."