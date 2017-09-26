U.S.
A Man Crashed His Homemade Helicopter Into a House

Associated Press
3:17 PM ET

(ODESSA, Fla.) — Authorities say a Florida man has crashed his homemade helicopter into a house.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 51-year-old Bradley Bates called 911 Monday evening after his small aircraft came to a rest on the roof of a Tampa-area home.

No one was home at the time of the crash. A dog that was inside was not injured.

Bates was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

