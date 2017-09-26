U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
justiceJeff Sessions Will Start Helping People Who Sue Colleges Over Free Speech
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaks In Boston
Artificial IntelligenceHow College Students Should Prepare for Our Automated Future
Google Self Driving Cars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Sports3 Ways Americans Constantly Break the Rules on Respecting the Flag
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
one-year-old-heroine-overdose
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Crime

1-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies From a Heroin Overdose

Associated Press
1:14 PM ET

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A Florida couple is facing felony charges after deputies say their 1-year-old girl nearly died from a heroin overdose.

Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators say 38-year-old Charlie Hagan and 49-year-old Joseph Critelli are charged with child neglect.

The Palm Beach Post reports Tuesday the couple was arrested last week, two months after the overdose. The baby had been taken to the hospital in July and saved with a heroin antidote. Deputies say Hagan told them she had nearly died of an overdose a week earlier.

A relative had asked a judge for custody of the child two days after Hagen's overdose but was denied. The state now has given custody to a relative.

Critelli and Hagen have been released on $3,000 bond each. Records don't show if they have attorneys.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME