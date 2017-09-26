U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpRoger Stone Asserts That Trump Campaign Did Not Collude With Russia
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Testifies Before House Intelligence Committee
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Is Allowing Women to Drive Cars for the First Time
King Salman greets pilgrims of outstanding names of Islamic nation on Eid Al-Adha
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesSterling K. Brown Jabs Emmys for Cutting Off His Acceptance Speech
Loiza, PUERTO RICO : Aerial photo of the floadings
Aerial photo of the flooding in the costal town of Loiza, in the north shore of Puerto Rico on Sept. 22 2017. Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Is Recovering Much More Slowly Than Texas and Florida. These Satellite Photos Prove It

Pratheek Rebala
3:42 PM ET

Nearly a week after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, the Department of Energy reports that almost all of the island's 1.57 million residents are still without electricity. Maria, which directly hit the island as a Category 4 hurricane in the early hours of Sept. 20, caused widespread damage to the territory's aging power grid. By evening, most of the island was in complete darkness.

Related

President Donald Trump Arrives At The White House
Donald Trump'We Need to Help Them.' President Trump Announces Visit to Puerto Rico
Donald Trump
'We Need to Help Them.' President Trump Announces Visit to Puerto Rico

The blackout is partially due to the island's aging infrastructure. Its power plants are 44 years old on average, compared with the industry average of 18 years. In a report in April, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority — Puerto Rico's only power supplier — noted that "years of under-investment have led to severe degradation of infrastructure."

To get a sense for how devastating Puerto Rico's power situation has become, the following three pairs of images taken by a NOAA satellite compare the before-and-after nighttime imagery of Puerto Rico to that of areas of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma and Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. The images show that in many parts of Texas and Florida, power was either unaffected or largely restored within several days. While Irma knocked out 59% of all electricity in Florida, all but about 17% of customers saw their power restored five days after the storm. In Puerto Rico, however, almost no power has been restored to the island since Hurricane Maria.

And there's no sign that it will get better soon. PREPA was still working on restoring power to about 60,000 residents following Hurricane Irma as Maria made landfall. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN that it could take "months" to fully restore power to the island. PREPA's financial and political troubles further complicate recovery efforts, since it filed for bankruptcy in July.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME