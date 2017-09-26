Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicThe Internet Dug Up the Song Behind That Enthusiastic Michael Jackson Reaction
US popstar Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena in London, on March 5, 2009.
AppleReview: Apple's New Watch Only Partly Frees You From Your iPhone
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
psychology16 Ways to Get People to Like You Immediately, According to Psychology
Female friends by the sea
Senate Finance Committee Holds Hearing To Consider Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson Proposal
Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, center, and ranking member Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, left, begin a hearing to consider the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Senators sponsoring a last-ditch Obamacare repeal bill raced to save it from near-certain death Sunday, circulating a new version aimed at winning over several GOP holdouts. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bizarre

Senator Leans Into the Avocado Toast Trend With One Major Reservation

Raisa Bruner
1:34 PM ET

When Senator Orrin Hatch took to the Senate floor on Monday to deliver comments on antitrust law, he decided to make the usually-dry topic a bit more appealing by bringing some culinary references into the mix. Namely, he served up a mention of the ever-popular avocado toast.

"We keep our markets fresh by keeping our doctrine current. But I would, as an old Republican must, urge caution, especially to some of the more zealous advocates for reform, hipster or otherwise," he said. "I’ll gladly sample the avocado toast. I really will. But nobody should get the idea we’ve moved on from the meat and potatoes. For it’s easy, with the benefit of hindsight, to critique past precedent formed in the familiar image of the mass industrial process. It’s far harder to refashion doctrine for a new age that’s still evolving in surprising ways."

Related

Google Self Driving Cars
Artificial IntelligenceHow College Students Should Prepare for Our Automated Future
Artificial Intelligence
How College Students Should Prepare for Our Automated Future

In other words, while the Republican from Utah is apparently willing to taste-test one of the trendiest foods around, he's not quite sold on fully replacing his more traditional meal choices with the brunch staple. As one astute Twitter user and Senate observer noticed, this was the first time in the congressional record that "avocado toast" has ever come up, based on a search of the body's digital archive. Only time will tell if our policymakers decide to give further thoughts on popular eating habits, or if the rest of them are still pleased with meat and potatoes as well.

The analogy that Hatch was trying to draw between avocado toast and his position on antitrust law is a little more complex, though. He's previously gone after Microsoft and more recently Google for their business practices, but Hatch stops short of what's been branded the "Hipster Antitrust" approach. He's even made great efforts to publicly disassociate his name from the label "hipster" on the Senate floor. In the meantime, the debate rages on.

At least avocado toast is not as divisive.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME