"The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore" Welcomes Senator Bernie Sanders As Guest On Tuesday, January 5, 2016
A combination of NOAA satellite images taken at night shows Puerto Rico in July 2014, top, and on Sept. 24, 2017, after Hurricane Maria knocked out the island's power grid.
Donald Trump

'We Need to Help Them.' President Trump Announces Visit to Puerto Rico

Associated Press
11:48 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday.

Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations.

He says he may also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are "great people and we need to help them."

