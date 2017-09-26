U.S.
Michigan

Firefighters Rescue 3 Children Locked Inside Gun Safe

Associated Press
10:43 AM ET
(STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.) — Firefighters used heavy-duty cutting tools to free three young children who accidentally locked themselves inside a gun safe at a suburban Detroit home.

The Detroit Free Press reports the safe had recently been delivered and was in the garage of the home in Sterling Heights. Fire Chief Chris Martin says the children, who are 3 and 4 years old, apparently crawled inside the safe Sunday afternoon and it locked.

The newspaper says instructions for the safe and the combination were inside the safe with them. It took about 12 minutes to get them out using a hydraulic spreader and saws.

The children were checked out at the scene and appeared to be OK. WXYZ-TV reports that the kids later toured the fire station, where they thanked their rescuers.

