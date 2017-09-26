Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
animalsMeet the New Spider Species Named After Bernie Sanders
"The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore" Welcomes Senator Bernie Sanders As Guest On Tuesday, January 5, 2016
Puerto RicoSee What Puerto Rico's Blackout Looks Like From Space
A combination of NOAA satellite images taken at night shows Puerto Rico in July 2014, top, and on Sept. 24, 2017, after Hurricane Maria knocked out the island's power grid.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Critics Calling Him a Health Care 'Puppet'
Late Night Television

Jennifer Lawrence Had the Funniest Response to Her Extremely Mean Tweet

Raisa Bruner
11:17 AM ET

Welcome back to "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," the always-viral segment from Jimmy Kimmel in which all our favorite A-listers come face to face with the most disparaging comments made about them online.

From Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot defending her body against haters to Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani coming back with the ultimate "your mom" response, Kimmel has once again assembled an all-star lineup of celebrities willing to acknowledge their naysayers — usually with a comeback in store. (See: Jennifer Lawrence dryly accepting the raunchy insult levied in her direction with signature good humor.)

"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her," Watson reads out, looking injured.

"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face," Gyllenhaal recites, indeed appearing starry-eyed as ever.

"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING," the Handmaid's Tale star reads, seeming pleased — at first. But the tweet takes a turn for the worst: "I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."

Alec Baldwin even gives some air time to President Donald Trump's notoriously poor opinion of his work. For more from Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Aniston and more, watch above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME