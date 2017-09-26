In the wake of Republican backlash over his condemnation of the Graham-Cassidy bill , Jimmy Kimmel has called out critics of his participation in the national health care debate . During Monday's episode of Live! , the late night host hit back at pundits who suggested that his push against the repeal of Obamacare indicates he is a puppet for the Democratic party.

"It would be easy for me to dismiss this as some kind of right-wing hysteria, but he does have a point," Kimmel said after airing a Fox News clip in which contributor Pete Hegseth argued he was in bed with the Democrats. "I'd like to make a confession tonight. I need to come clean. Here's what happened. So my wife and I were worried about health care — we didn't like what the Republicans were doing. So we decided to have a baby with congenital heart defects . And then once we had that going for us, I went on TV, I spoke out and we may have stopped Cassidy-Graham. I still can't believe we pulled it off but we did. It's amazing, isn't it?"

