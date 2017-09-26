U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoIs Puerto Rico Part of the U.S? Here's What to Know
is puerto rico part of the us
U.S.Family: Toddler Who Fatally Shot His Sleeping Father Is Asking for 'His Daddy'
Police lights and sirens
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GreeceGnawed Body Found in Search for Missing British Tourist
Scenic View Of Forest And Autumn Trees Against Clear Sky
Parking lot full with cars
Top view looking down on parking lot, full with cars and shopper walking. Gail Shotlander—Getty Images
alabama

Police: 3-Year-Old Boy Died After Being Left for 8 Hours in Hot Car

TIME
9:41 AM ET

(FAIRFIELD, Ala.) — A 3-year-old child has died after being left inside a hot car on a college campus in Alabama.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer told local news outlets the boy died Monday afternoon after he was left in the car while his grandmother was at work at Miles College. The boy was discovered unresponsive around 4 p.m. and taken to the Children's of Alabama hospital where was pronounced dead.

Dyer believes the boy had been in the car since his grandmother arrived at work just after 8 a.m.

Dyer says Fairfield Police will present the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME