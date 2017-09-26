U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseThe Dallas Cowboys Got Booed for Protesting the Anthem. This Was President Trump's Response
President Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Participate In A 9/11 Observance At The Pentagon
FootballNFL Player Who Helped Start Kneeling Movement Says This Is What Trump Gets Wrong About It
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WisconsinMaking a Murderer's Brendan Dessey Heads to Court to Make a Plea for Freedom
Brendan Dassey
gloria-e-anzalduas-75th-birthday-google-doodle
The Google Doodle for Gloria E. Anzaldúa’s 75th Birthday, Sept. 26, 2017.  Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Gloria E. Anzaldúa's Birthday. Here's What to Know About Her

Rachel Lewis
8:08 AM ET

Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the 75th birthday of American scholar Gloria E. Anzaldúa.

Anzaldúa spent her life investigating and writing about society, feminism, borders and identity, inspired by a childhood on the Mexico-Texas border. She died in 2004 at age 61.

Born on September 26 in 1942 in the Rio Grande Valley, Anzaldúa wrote about mixed identity in books such as Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza and Light in the Dark: Rewriting Identity, Spirituality, Reality.

She graduated from Pan American University in 1969 and went on to teach migrant students before moving to California in 1977. She was awarded a posthumous Ph.D. in literature by the University of California Santa Cruz.

The doodle celebrates her mixed identity, power as a woman, and ability to live across geographical and social divides.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME