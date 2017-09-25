mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpWhat a Roy Moore Win Could Mean for Washington
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.
royalsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Official Public Appearance Together
Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 3
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressRepublican Senators Vow to 'Press On' With Healthcare Bill at Debate
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (C) speaks to members of the media after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, 2017 in New York City.  Gonzalo Marroquin, Patrick McMullan—Getty Images
Music

'Cardi B Has Just Made History.' Twitter Reacts to Rapper's Billboard Success

Eric Renner Brown / Entertainment Weekly
Sep 25, 2017

Cardi B’s historic Billboard success has been a cause for celebration on Twitter.

The 24-year-old rapper’s “Bodak Yellow” has topped the Hot 100 chart, knocking Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from No. 1 after three weeks in the position. But the most important part of Cardi B’s rise is “Bodak Yellow” becoming only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to ever top the chart, joining Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Doo Wop (That Thing).” She’s also the first female rapper of color to appear on a Hot 100 No. 1 hit since Lil’ Kim collaborated with P!nk, Mya, and Christina Aguilera for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”

On Twitter, many people — including Nicki Minaj and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles — shared their enthusiasm for Cardi B’s triumphant feat. “Cardi B went #1 with a REAL Hiphop / Rap song! Bodak Yellow is not a Pop Song, or a R&b Song,” wrote one user. “She didn’t need a feature, or a singer on it!”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME