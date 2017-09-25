Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, 2017 in New York City.

Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, 2017 in New York City. Gonzalo Marroquin, Patrick McMullan—Getty Images

Cardi B’s historic Billboard success has been a cause for celebration on Twitter.

The 24-year-old rapper’s “Bodak Yellow” has topped the Hot 100 chart , knocking Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from No. 1 after three weeks in the position. But the most important part of Cardi B’s rise is “Bodak Yellow” becoming only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to ever top the chart, joining Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Doo Wop (That Thing).” She’s also the first female rapper of color to appear on a Hot 100 No. 1 hit since Lil’ Kim collaborated with P!nk, Mya, and Christina Aguilera for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”

On Twitter, many people — including Nicki Minaj and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles — shared their enthusiasm for Cardi B’s triumphant feat. “Cardi B went #1 with a REAL Hiphop / Rap song! Bodak Yellow is not a Pop Song, or a R&b Song,” wrote one user. “She didn’t need a feature, or a singer on it!”

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib - NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

the only reason I know how to pronounce Yves Saint Laurent is because Cardi B - Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 25, 2017

Cardi B went #1 with a REAL Hiphop / Rap song! Bodak Yellow is not a Pop Song, or a R&b Song. She didn’t need a feature, or a singer on it! - Rimbello (@Rimbello) September 25, 2017

Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see. pic.twitter.com/sW6LlUJG9J - . (@The__Prototype) September 25, 2017

.@iamcardib got the culture on her back and I’m HERE FOR IT. - Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 25, 2017

In honor of Cardi B beating Taylor Swift for the #1 single, you all get the rest of the day off. Have fun out there, America! - Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) September 25, 2017

It’s POSSIBLE to congratulate Cardi B without bringing down another female in the industry. I promise. It’s so easy. - Zé Taylor (@FATHERBONNET) September 25, 2017

Cardi B has just made herstory!!! Bongrats!!! https://t.co/qGQ4GzRdF6 - Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) September 25, 2017

Me when Cardi B hit number one with #BodakYellow and dethroned Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/XrO54GJpBS - Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 25, 2017

CARDI B JUST HIT #1 ON #Billboardhot100 THE FIRST WOMAN TO DO THAT SOLO SINCE LEGEND LAURYN HILL '98! CARDI IS WINNING & MAKING MONEY MOVES pic.twitter.com/qiY4SV5HIG - Wendy Williams (@Wendylajush) September 25, 2017

Awww im so happy for Cardi man, she worked so hard and this is an amazing achievement. Number 1 baby!!!! #cardib - 🇸🇱 ChezG 🇬🇧 (@XchezaliciousX) September 25, 2017

This article originally appeared on Ew.com .