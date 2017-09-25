Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal Would Reduce Insurance Coverage for 'Millions'

U.S. Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators disrupted the hearing to protest the legislation.

U.S. Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators disrupted the hearing to protest the legislation. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office says the new Republican bill aimed at repealing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul would reduce health insurance coverage for "millions" of people.

The nonpartisan analysts say people would lose coverage in part because of $1 trillion in cuts through 2026 in Medicaid. That's the health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Others would drop policies because the bill would halt federal subsidies Obama's law gives them. Still others would be uninsured because the measure drops the law's tax penalty on people who don't buy coverage.

The GOP bill has been losing Republican support and seems unlikely to survive.

The budget office says it will take weeks to produce a more precise estimate of the bill's impact.