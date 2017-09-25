Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressPresident Trump and Republicans Are Planning Big Tax Cuts for the Rich and Corporations
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn after returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2017.
CrimeDoctor Who Wanted to Raise 'Sexual Families' Faces More Child Sex Abuse Charges
James Kohut Mugshot
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressSen. Susan Collins Won't Support the GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill
Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, speaks to members of the media in the basement of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
Health Care

Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal Would Reduce Insurance Coverage for 'Millions'

Associated Press
Sep 25, 2017

The Congressional Budget Office says the new Republican bill aimed at repealing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul would reduce health insurance coverage for "millions" of people.

The nonpartisan analysts say people would lose coverage in part because of $1 trillion in cuts through 2026 in Medicaid. That's the health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Others would drop policies because the bill would halt federal subsidies Obama's law gives them. Still others would be uninsured because the measure drops the law's tax penalty on people who don't buy coverage.

The GOP bill has been losing Republican support and seems unlikely to survive.

The budget office says it will take weeks to produce a more precise estimate of the bill's impact.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME